BY TREVOR CADDELL
Special to the Record Gazette
Beaumont and Banning police departments participated in their annual Shop With A Cop program Saturday, Dec. 12 at Walmart in Beaumont.
Traditionally the participants meet at either City Hall in Beaumont or the Banning Community Center, switching host sites between the two cities every other year.
In the past, breakfast was provided at the start of the event so the children could eat and be introduced to the officers before the festivities.
Afterwards, Santa, the kids and the officers would caravan in police vehicles, lights and sirens on, towards their shopping destination, which adds some excitement for the children.
This year however, traditions were changed to comply with the current health restrictions and the caravan as well as Santa had to be removed from the agenda according to Marcedes Cashmer, spokesperson for the Beaumont Police Department.
Instead of the normal meeting places, the 14 participating kids were dropped off by their parents directly at Walmart in the morning.
Officers from the two departments arrived separately at the same location.
The kids were then led to the staff break room where they were provided breakfast burritos by Marla’s restaurant before they began their Christmas shopping.
Once they had finished eating, the children met the officers they were paired with and were provided with a $100 gift card to use as they wished within the store.
In addition to gift cards the children received a shirt displaying a masked Santa, the year 2020 and the sponsors of the event.
Sponsors include: Walmart, Marla’s restaurant, Nurtrishop Beaumont, AP Rentals, Chill Out Heating and Air, Sunsational Tanning Salon, Anytime Fitness, Big Time Design, Perricone Juices, Festive Fire Engines, Sarah Rike and Dawn Henry of Coldwell Bank.
