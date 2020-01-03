Serious crack ups at Banning Library

Between a couple of “Star Wars” series titles by author Timothy Zahn, a noticeable and growing rift has appeared inside the Banning Public Library, and it is not science fiction.
A crack in the southern wall behind the shelves that house scores of books, a line sprouts upwards.
If left unchecked, it will grow wider, and potentially seep to the outer wall, which for the time being has not been compromised.
Also festering in the eastern nonfiction sections are similar cracks that pose no immediate structural threat, but is a concern that will make a dent in a future budget.
No mysterious threats in the mystery section. Uninterrupted are the works of fiction.
The library is beginning to show its half century of age.
According to the dedication plaque on the outside of the building, the library was built in 1955, though library services had been offered in a couple of locations prior to moving in at 21 W. Nicolet St.
While library patrons will not likely notice any structural issues, the library’s board of directors have been taking sales pitches from firms that are hoping to patch things up, or completely overhaul concrete walls that will need more than gypsum and spackle to tackle the issue.
At the library’s November board of directors meeting, there was a presentation by Chris Tooker of Lake Forest-based Trendzitions, a property management firm, hoping to bring his company’s 33 years and 1,500 projects-worth of experience to assist the library in drawing up schematics and suggestions as to how a company like his could benefit the library.
At the board’s December meeting, library Director Kevin Lee received direction to approach a couple of other project managers for cost and service comparison.
“We need a solution for our aging building, especially structure,” Lee indicated. “A project like this would take a great amount of time. We would need to start planning.”
Tooker seemed to suggest that a minimum starting point would be several months just to get permits acquired and analysis performed, and another three to five months for construction.
His firm would handle things in a couple of phases.
After collecting input from constituents, the first phase would be going out to public bid for an architect that would outline nearly 250 items for consideration to reflect the project and its budget; in the second phase his firm would assist with designing and development, and going out to bid for construction, and then managing the construction, in which Tooker (if his firm were to be selected) would act as the library’s liaison between contractors and the library.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.