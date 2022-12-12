Schulze gives economic outlook for Banning

The morning of Dec. 1 Banning City Manager Doug Schulze gave the San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Club an overview of future development within the city, pointing out that in spite of limited land resources the city is showing economic growth.
Schulze opened by sharing that recent data reported by the city’s economic consultant demonstrated that in 2022 Banning, one of the smaller cities in Riverside County, showed the highest growth in assessed value in the county.
According to the Riverside County Assessor 2022 Annual Report, Banning saw its assessed value increase by 16.60 percent from 2021 to 2022. The next greatest growth in the county was Perris, which experienced a growth of 16.19 percent. Overall, Riverside County’s assessed value grew by 9.26 percent over the same period.
“We’re catching up,” Schulze said. “A lot of it had to do with home sales. The value of a home increased substantially in Banning over the last three years. The other big piece was the $50 million warehouse by the airport.”
“In 2020, when we really started to see the home value change, we started out at about $250,000 median sale price. By the end of 2020 we were at $300,000. That jumped up to about $340,000 then to over $400,000 in three years. Some of that is we have new homes being built in Atwell that are a lot more expensive.”
When discussing strong industries within the state economy, Schulze noted that two of the biggest are advanced manufacturing and technology, industries that are focused along the coastal metropolitans.
Schulze added that inland and rural areas are less diversified in the industries they support.
Speaking of Banning specifically, Schulze said one of the city’s main challenges in attracting new industries is a lack of large swaths of land available for development.
While people driving through the city might see many undeveloped properties most of those are either not available for purchase and development or are not of an appropriate size for industrial development capable of being strong economic drivers, Schulze said.
“We here from people all the time who want to bring a business to Banning, are looking for property but they can’t find it, or they find it but it’s not available,” Schulze said. “So we’re probably not going to be a community with huge development and huge economic drivers, but we do have some cool stuff happening.”
Schulze noted that two movie studios are in the process of developing 15 to 20 soundstages within the city.
“That could be a transformative economic driver for the city of Banning because it will bring thousands of jobs, good-paying jobs. Most of the entry-level jobs in the film industry are six-figure jobs, technical jobs with a lot of innovation involved,” Schulze said. “This could be something that makes us a creative driver in the region.”
Supply chain issues and difficulty finding contractors have hampered several new developments. Among new businesses working to move into Banning are a Sketchers distribution center with a retail outlet, Boot Barn, an Arby’s restaurant and PetSmart, Schulze said.
In addition to these, the Banning City Council is scheduled to consider two proposals for development of the vacant property at 150 E. Ramsey St.
Schulze added that several traffic and infrastructure projects are underway for the benefit of residents and to help facilitate economic development.
Among these current and upcoming projects are the upgrade of the Highland Springs Avenue-Interstate 10 interchange, the Hargrave Street grade separation, improvements to the Cottonwood Road interchange and the San Gorgonio at-grade crossing improvements, meant to improve pedestrian safety.
