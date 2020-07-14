Sandals Church offers a food distribution

Sandals Church Banning is participating in the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, beginning at 9 a.m. July 16, and pick up a Farmers Market Box filled with fresh from the farm fruits and vegetables.
Sandals Church has more than 300 boxes to give away on a first come, first served basis.
The program continues July 23 and July 30 at 2637 W Nicolet St. in Banning.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. One box will be distributed per family. In order to follow social distancing guidelines, the food distribution will be a “drive-through," “no-touch” model.
Attendees will not need to leave their cars.
The program is part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and it involves the federal government's purchase of over $3 billion-worth of agricultural products to distribute to families in need.
Sandals Church intends to help meet the needs of families in the community who have been directly impacted by this recent Coronavirus and economic crisis.
