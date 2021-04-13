For some people who have hearing disabilities, the budding genius of Alex Ivanov may be off interest.
The San Gorgonio Middle School eighth-grader was among dozens of student scientists to receive recognition during the 2021 Virtual Riverside County Science and Engineering Fair held March 15-16.
Alex’s project, “The Sound of Music,” was devised to develop an apparatus that could help people with hearing disabilities “listen” to music, and enable them to “hear” the difference between pop, rock, classical and country music.
His efforts garnered him a $750 prize from the Inland Empire Professional Engineers in California Government.
He was the only student from Pass area public schools to take home such kudos.
The county’s science fair attracted 326 participants whose projects represented a range of 19 categories, including biochemistry and behavioral sciences, to microbiology and robotics.
Winners from the Corona-Norco, Moreno Valley, Riverside and Lake Elsinore dominated the competition.
Winners of the Junior and Senior divisions advance to the state science and engineering fair April 12.
