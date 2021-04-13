County Science Fair

Alex Ivanov, with his project.

 Courtesy photo

For some people who have hearing disabilities, the budding genius of Alex Ivanov may be off interest.

The San Gorgonio Middle School eighth-grader was among dozens of student scientists to receive recognition during the 2021 Virtual Riverside County Science and Engineering Fair held March 15-16.

Alex’s project, “The Sound of Music,” was devised to develop an apparatus that could help people with hearing disabilities “listen” to music, and enable them to “hear” the difference between pop, rock, classical and country music.

His efforts garnered him a $750 prize from the Inland Empire Professional Engineers in California Government.

He was the only student from Pass area public schools to take home such kudos.

The county’s science fair attracted 326 participants whose projects represented a range of 19 categories, including biochemistry and behavioral sciences, to microbiology and robotics.

Winners from the Corona-Norco, Moreno Valley, Riverside and Lake Elsinore dominated the competition.

Winners of the Junior and Senior divisions advance to the state science and engineering fair April 12.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

Fishing derby returns later this month, with modifications

Fishing derby returns later this month, with modifications

The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District will hold the Annual Fishing Derby on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25 starting at 7 a.m. The children’s Derby will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 24 with lunch and awards following the competition.

+3
Banning chamber installs officers, bestows awards

Banning chamber installs officers, bestows awards

In one of the first large public gatherings since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Banning Chamber of Commerce took advantage of relaxed county restrictions and held its annual catered installation dinner at The Farm’s House Restaurant in Banning Saturday evening.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.