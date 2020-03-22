John Weeks, known for being the owner of the nonprofit Museum of Pinball in Banning, also owns online tool distribution company Jabetc (a company of three employees) based out of the same property near Banning Municipal Airport.
Among things they sell are masks — from sandblasting head mask hood helmets and Mardi Gras carnival face masks, to these 1,500 N95 respirator masks that normally retail for $29.99, which he donated Tuesday to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
