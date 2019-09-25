Amanda Bell, development manager for Banning-based nonprofit A Greater Hope Foundation, was the speaker for the San Gorgonio Pass Round Table’s
Sept. 16 luncheon at The Lakes in Banning.
Bell of Claremont, along with her twin sister, was adopted in infancy.
Bell talked about the agency’s adoption and foster care services outreach, noting that her organization helps place more than 300 children in homes every year, provides nearly 5,000 hours annually of behavioral health therapy and counseling services to foster children, and her staff accumulate collectively over 1 million miles in order to reach foster families and adoptees. To learn more about A Greater Hope, call (760) 256-0432.
