Due to COVID-19, California allowed more time before finalizing primary election results.
Nearly 60 days after the election, Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh announce that the March 3 primary election results have been certified, confirming her as the sole Republican candidate on the November General Election ballot for California State Senate District 23.
State Senate District 23 covers the Pass area, Hemet, Menifee, San Jacinto, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Highland, Loma Linda, Redlands, Rancho Cucamonga, most of San Bernardino and Yucaipa.
“I am honored to be the people’s choice to keep conservative, commonsense representation for our district. Democrats have a super majority in our state and we desperately need the voice of reason in California politics,” Bogh said. “I was in the top two with over 52,000 votes despite a three-way split for the Republican vote and two Democrat opponents. This massive support confirms that District 23 wants to lower the cost of living for Californians and bring balance back to Sacramento.”
“Though we are reaching the end of the COVID-19 crisis, recovery from its impacts on our economy, infrastructure, and health will take long-term planning and strong leadership,” Bogh said. “As a small businesswoman and Realtor, I understand that a functioning economy is the only way to ensure good-paying jobs are available for Californians.”
Housing, homelessness, jobs, and education are top issues of concern to Inland Empire residents.
The COVID-19 epidemic has further proven the need for California’s legislature to reduce bureaucratic barriers and get real work done tackling these areas.
Bogh is a solution-oriented candidate focused on addressing issues that directly impact the day-to-day lives of Californians
Bogh is a current school board member and public school parent.
Serving on her local school board, as well as keeping in close contact with community members, she has seen firsthand the impacts of children not being able to attend school on their mental health, education, and general well-being.
Bogh is the daughter of legal Mexican immigrants, she credits hard work, a supportive family, education, and the free market with the opportunity to become a homeowner and successful small businesswoman.
She believes the American Dream is about the opportunity to achieve prosperity and stability.
The role of government is to provide essential services and ensure small businesses, students, and families have every chance to thrive unburdened by financial and regulatory barriers.
Bogh and her husband Greg Bogh have been married for 23 years and have three children.
