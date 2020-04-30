From quick meals that can be picked up to food dropped off at homes, Riverside County is offering several free food options to disabled and vulnerable adults as stay-at-home orders continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adults who have a disability or are over age 60 can contact Riverside County Office on Aging, which offers food delivery for critical emergencies, two weeks supply of pantry and essential items, home-delivered meals, and Grab-and-Go meal packages at community center locations.
“We have a number of programs, depending on our callers’ needs and nutritional risk. We will tailor enrollment to any one or more of these important nutrition programs,” said Gary Robbins, Deputy Director for Programs and Operations with Office on Aging. “We’re averaging almost 1,200 calls a day at this point, and our requests for food have tripled. I’d encourage folks who want to find out more to visit the Office on Aging website or send us an email.”
Seniors or disabled adults can call (800) 510-2020 or visit rcAging.org to determine their need for any one of the following service options:
* Grab-and-Go Meals: Up to seven to 14 days of cooked and frozen meals ready for pick up
* Courtesy Pantry: Two weeks supply of food delivered within five to seven days
* Home-Delivered Meals: Up to seven to 14 days of delivered food with no contact for vulnerable adults
* Emergency Meals: Up to three days of immediate food delivered to fragile adults and seniors
Details on Office on Aging’s program can be found at https://www.rcaging.org/ .
Riverside County has also released a map showing where senior meals, school meals and food pantries are available.
To meet the growing need, the state of California is also launching a restaurant meal delivery program specifically for seniors who don’t qualify for other food assistance programs.
“I am very proud of the Riverside County Office on Aging, which has been leading a number of innovative programs and will soon have this new effort up and running to further support Riverside County’s senior population,” said Board Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “This is a great program because it enhances food security and the senior safety net that provide service and dignity that all senior citizens in our community deserve. This program has many wins for our communities, it will help our seniors, our restaurants and taxi industry. We encourage any senior in need and any restaurant in our community that wishes to partner in this program to contact us.”
Office on Aging wants restaurants, especially those who deliver, to fill out a contact form or email rcaging@rivco.org if they want to participate in the program.
Once implemented, seniors will be able to select from pre-approved restaurants, who will deliver a maximum of three meals a day to their homes. More details on the newly announced statewide program can be found here or at rcAging.org.
