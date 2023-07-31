Tuesday, July 11, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved $7.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support emergency shelter projects in the county. These dollars will support the development of eight new housing projects across all five supervisorial districts.
The county’s Homeless Action Plan, a five-year timeline that identifies areas to address homelessness, set a goal to increase the number of shelter beds across the region by 25 percent. With the development of these projects alone, the county will supersede this goal by creating a total of 241 new emergency shelter beds, which is a 28 percent increase in emergency shelter beds in Riverside County.
“We need to create as many opportunities as possible to address the needs of families who are experiencing homelessness in our county,” said Second District Supervisor Karen Spiegel, and member of the Homeless Continuum of Care Board of Governance. “This investment is building our system’s capacity so individuals in crisis are not turned away because of space shortages.”
Emergency shelter beds provide a critical transition from street homelessness into housing. It is also a preventive tool to avoid street homelessness for individuals experiencing homelessness for the first time. During their stay, individuals are provided with essential items and services, including case management and assistance with resolving their homelessness.
Heidi Marshall, deputy director of the county of Riverside department of Housing and Workforce Solutions, emphasizes the need for this investment.
“Housing is a critical tool we need for our unhoused residents here in Riverside County,” she said. “Each of these projects will expand our existing infrastructure and support individuals who are struggling with a housing crisis.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.