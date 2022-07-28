Answering to a higher calling, the Rev. Bill Dunn of Beaumont has been named priest-in-charge at Trinity Episcopal Church in Redlands.
He will continue to serve as vicar at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont.
During his time at Trinity, Dunn is tasked with putting together a team to search for a permanent rector.
In a social media post last weekend, he hoarsely thanked supporters for their prayers, as he was overcoming a temporary loss of voice, and explained that various members of his diocese were being called to serve at other locations, including his calling to Redlands.
“We’ve got people who are going to be all over this part of the diocese leading worship, sharing our gifts — and we think that’s just so symbolic of the spirit that we all have right now as clergy. It’s extraordinary times in the church.”
Regardless of whether congregants are clustered in Redlands, Yucaipa or Beaumont, Dunn assured worshippers that “while I may not be with ya in all those places in-person, I will surely be there with you in prayer and in spirit.”
In responses to social media posts, he acknowledged that, he will assist in helping “Trinity get a good rector,” though “Work’s not over at St. Stephen’s, either,” and that “St. Stephen’s has come a long way, and my work there goes on.”
Further, he noted, “Trinity desperately needs the time to do a good search. Prayers welcome!”
