The Banning Chamber of Commerce is accepting reservations and sponsorships for the annual State of the City address to be held Thursday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sun Lakes Country Club.
Ticket reservations, which include lunch, are $30. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Sponsorships start at $250.
For information, call (951) 849-4695, or e-mail bsgpchamber.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.