Rotary to host Banning’s city manager
Banning City Manager Doug Schulze will address members of the San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Club at its Thursday, Dec. 1 breakfast meeting at Russo’s Italian Restaurant, 1335 W. Ramsey St. in Banning, starting at 7 a.m.
Breakfast is $11; admission for those who wish to just enjoy coffee or juice is $5.
Schulze’s theme will be “We rise by lifting others.”
Beaumont Woman’s Club
The Beaumont Woman’s Club will hold its winter holiday meeting 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Beaumont Presbyterian Church, 702 Euclid Ave., Beaumont. This meeting will also serve as the club’s new member induction and orientation. There will be treats, music and prizes. Members are asked to dress in the club’s colors, green and gold, for the club photo. For more information, email gfwcbeaumont@gmail.com.
Gift drive for seniors
The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce is collecting donations to be distributed to over 200 seniors in the community, through Dec. 8.
Donations may be brought to the chamber at 726 Beaumont Ave. in Beaumont.
Donations sought include slippers, socks, pillows, scarbes, crossword puzzles, wrapped chocolates and pouches for walkers or wheelchairs. Contact assistant@beaumontcachamber.com, or call (951) 845-9541 for information.
Blood drive
The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and LifeStream will host a blood drive in the chamber’s parking lot at 726 Beaumont Ave. on Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 10 am. to 3 p.m.
Visit lstream.org or call (800) 879-4484 to schedule an appointment.
Holiday Good Morning Beaumont
The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Holiday Good Morning Beaumont Breakfast on Dec. 9 at the Noble Creek Community Center’s Copper Room, 390 W. Oak Valley Pkwy., starting at 7:30 a.m., featuring holiday entertainment from the Radio Flyers.
Admission for non-chamber members is $30. There will be an ugly sweater contest.
Proceeds and gifts for children will benefit Childhelp USA.
For information call (951) 845-9541.
