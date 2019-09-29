As Halloween approaches, Kyle Clifton and several others are gearing up for the next Magic Pumpkin Sale, to be held in front of his home in Beaumont.
A few hundred pumpkins will be sold, and the proceeds will directly benefit the Pass Resource Center, and organization he has grown to love, and the event will also benefit the Kids Cures Foundation.
Both nonprofits are in Beaumont.
Clifton got to know the kids at the Pass Resource Center, a program for people with disabilities and special needs, and for the past few years has pulled their float in the Cherry Festival Parade.
He believes in their program so much, he wants to make sure they have all of the materials and opportunities all young people should have, and started the Magic Pumpkin Sale as a small way to give back.
“The smiles I get from those kids, who are always so thrilled to see me” is inspiration alone, Clifton says. “It is magic: you plant seeds, and they grow. What it does is brings excitement and smiles.”
He grew 150 pumpkins on his own last year, and had to outsource the rest (the organization sold more than 300), and anticipates an even bigger sale this year.
And the organizations benefitting from his efforts are ecstatic.
“We’re blessed that Kyle has stepped up and wants to do this,” says Pat Duncan, program director for the Pass Resource Center. “His heart is in the right place.”
Vicki Grunewald, president of the Kids Cures Foundation, says “We are so blessed to have them doing all of this for both charities, and we’re looking forward to a very successful Magic Pumpkin Sale.”
Pass Resource Center will collect all proceeds and split the end results with Kids Cures Foundation.
The Magic Pumpkin Sale will take place between 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday of Oct. 19-20 at 695 E. 12 St. in Beaumont, to coincide with the citywide yard sale.
Prices of pumpkins will start at $2 based on size and “uniqueness.”
“It may be my dream and my idea, but I’ve been humbled by all the support,” Clifton says.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
