Prestige Film Festival returns to Banning

In its second year of being hosted in Banning, the city’s growing film community drew nearly 300 visitors to the Prestige Film Festival, which took place at Fox Cineplex and the Station Taphouse last weekend.
More than 60 films of varying lengths were screened at the Fox, which included submissions from dozens of countries.
“It turned out to be a wonderful weekend,” said Prestige Film Festival co-founder and Vice President Richard Spoors. “Shout out to Station Taphouse for hosting our second annual mixer,” which helped the event raise nearly $4,000 to assist one of its volunteers struggling with a medical emergency. “People came one by one to see films from all over the world.”
Among them was Jennifer East of Orlando, Fla., a film director who has a couple of independent films under her belt.
She was accompanied by a friend, who she was visiting down in Temecula, the base for the company she works for remotely.
“I thought it would be fun to support other filmmakers. And, if I can get the word out about my documentary, it’s all worth it,” East said, referring to her 42-minute film “Forgotten Enchantress” and her 22-minute “We Know You’re There,” a documentary thriller based on a true story.
Christina Ricucci, winner of the 2022 Prestige Film Festival’s Best Actress distinction, was at the awards ceremony at the Station Taphouse Friday night, accompanied by her father Bob Ricucci of Riverside.
Ricucci appreciates the small size of the Prestige Film Festival.
“There’s something really intimate about it,” she explained. “Here, you find bands of movies and people who really appreciate the creation of cinema and art, unlike the bigger festivals. This one is grounded in a way.”
Drew Garrett of Los Angeles, director of “Transcended,” a four-minute film that had been submitted in the category of Best Animated Short, was excited to show off his film inspired by the life experiences of his late father, who was an actor in Hollywood for 50 years. The film was “based on a dream I had of him the night before he passed,” Garrett said.
Garrett participated in the inaugural Prestige Film Festival last year with his short film “The Education of An Abused Woman.”
“I like the camaraderie with this festival,” Garrett said. “It’s not really big, which is great for local film makers right outside of Hollywood.”
Jesse Zamora, a co-founder and vice president of the festival, was happy with the support it received.
“Overall the festival went well. We believe the attendance was mostly affected by the timing of the festival” being a week before Thanksgiving, “but the turnout was great for the gala awards show Friday.”
Zamora and others were surprised by the unexpected appearance of their friend who showed up with his family after suffering multiple strokes, for whom the festival’s proceeds were benefitting.
“For next year’s festival, we’re looking at adding the gala awards show part into the festival’s schedule, including the musical act, which will allow attendees, film makers and cast members more free time to interact one on one before or after their films premier, which should give more recognition to the winners.”
