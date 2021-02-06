Pass area celebrates new transit connections

The reincarnation of what was formerly Pass Area Transit had an unveiling Monday morning, as administrators from the transportation departments of Banning and Beaumont gathered for a brief celebration of their new designs.
By 2019 Banning and Beaumont had agreed to go their separate ways, rather than combine operations and jointly run a bus system.
The cities entered into an interagency service agreement that calls for each city to each come up with its own branding.
Beaumont spent $6,000 to work with Carlsbad-based JPW Communications to come up with their sky bluish “pantone 2965U and Pantone 2975C-colored” Beaumont Transit logo, and showed off a couple of its three brand new buses; the remainder of the 20 buses in their fleet are being wrapped with the new design.
The city of Banning budgeted up to $100,000 to rewrap 16 vehicles, buses and vans to incorporate the new light greenish, blue logos of Banning Connect.
In statements made after the morning program, Beaumont Mayor Mike Lara said “Beaumont Transit’s use of bright and vivid colors along with decorative arrows sets it apart from our transit partners while signifying trust, speed and dependability. Both Beaumont and Banning’s new brand elevates the look of public transit in the Pass area. We hope the fresh modern look will entice residents to utilize public transportation to travel throughout the pass area as well as regionally to the Redlands/San Bernardino area.”
Banning’s Transit Manager Melissa Williams said “In my opinion these new wraps add for a sense of independence between the two agencies. Pass Transit has served the Pass area for many years with the same look between Beaumont and Banning. Now with this new look each city can represent themselves and still work together for the people that reside in the Pass communities. I’m very excited about what the future holds for Banning Connect and Beaumont Transit.”
