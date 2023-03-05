Pam Dopf celebrated as Citizen of the Year

One of the Winter Wish program’s most steadfast volunteers for more than 15 years was recognized as this year’s Citizen of the Year during the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce’s annual installation of officers ceremony last week.
Pam Dopf has been helping with Winter Wish, a seasonal program run by volunteers that provides gifts and clothing for needy children within the Beaumont school district.
According to her friend, businessman Steve Leach, “Pam’s largest contribution to Winter Wish has been to digitize all of the program information and workflows.”
Leach had the honor of introducing Dopf, who has been a volunteer with a number of organizations, at the chamber’s Feb. 23 installation dinner, hosted at Four Seasons in Beaumont.
Leach read off Dopf’s biographical background to nearly 200 guests, from her birth in Indio, to her attendance at Skadron College; meeting her husband Buzz through her job, and their wedding in 1970.
Pam Dopf’s jobs included stints at Fontana Police Department, Kaiser Permanente, Alpha Beta in Riverside, Hondo Construction and various positions with the Beaumont Unified School District.
She served on the site councils at Summit Elementary School and Mountain View Middle School, and volunteered with the Beaumont Athletic Club. She was active with the high school’s cheer team, and volunteered at the snack bar during baseball games.
She is a past president of the Beaumont Kiwanis Club, and was instrumental in helping with the club’s Cherry Festival Car Show.
In 1994 she was the grand marshal in that year’s Homecoming Parade.
Pam has been a volunteer with Winter Wish since 2007.
Leach described her as a “dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. She has a servant’s heart. I want to affirm that she deeply cares about the community,” and acknowledged to her that, “When you see a need, you meet that need.”
Pam Dopf’s family stood with her near the podium to listen to Leach’s remarks.
Dopf told those assembled, “Winter Wish is not just a handful of volunteers. Not just a child is nominated” for assistance, “It’s all their families, and Soroptimists, Bruce Murrill and the Interact Club—without them, everything would still be in moving boxes. Thanks to my family and Buzz, my right-hand man for 52 years.”
She received a standing ovation.
“I just love volunteering. I enjoy volunteering,” Dopf said.
The program included the installation of this year’s officers for the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, who were sworn in by Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, who said, “It’s a joy and honor when my chambers of commerce call. This evening is so special, as I was a former president of my local chamber,” describing chambers of commerce as “the lifeline” for the business community, and their boards’ leaders “have a huge role, making a difference for those who live, work and play here.”
Sandy DeLeon was sworn in separately as board president, and then her peers joined her to be sworn in collectively: Robin Knight, vice president; Lynn Baldi, treasurer; Julia Cloninger, secretary; and directors Alek Aqleh, Susanne Boswell, Tammy Carter, Adam Eventov, Aileen Flores, David Johnston, Allen Koblin, Nancy Law, James Lillibridge, Cesar Marrufo, Brad Ormonde, Allison Peyton, Jesse Ramirez and Patrick Stephens.
