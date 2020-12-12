As Todd Parton recalls, working with then-incoming Mayor Rey Santos, a lot of discussion took place as to what to anticipate for the coming year: business events, round table discussions, capital projects.
Parton addressed Beaumont City Councilman Rey Santos at the city’s Dec. 7 special meeting, the final one Santos would have to run as mayor.
It was moments after City Clerk Steven Mehlman swore in Julio Martinez and new council member David Fenn, who participated in the meeting online.
“What we didn’t talk about” were the unforeseeable obstacles that sprang up, “which we spent 95 percent of our time dealing with, which was COVID, and wildfires, and power safety shutoffs, virtual meetings. We didn’t talk about the community outreach efforts. Unfortunately we didn’t get into the things we dreamed about, but you have been there every step of the day, whether it was calling you at 10 o’clock in the morning, 3 o’clock in the morning” or on weekends, Parton was appreciative of the mayor’s “tireless” efforts, and presented him with a plaque and a T-shirt.
Santos gratefully expressed his appreciation to his colleagues and city staff, complimenting everyone for working so seamlessly well “that it seems like there’s no COVID.
He spent several minutes recalling moments when the city stepped in to take care of situations that arose, such as a pipe that was struck during construction on his first day in office.
As he concluded, he tried to continue the meeting as if it were any other, and his colleagues jovially intervened.
“I thought we were going to have an opportunity to give our remarks,” Councilman Lloyd White said. “Gotta follow the script” that goes along with a special meeting, as it was not a regularly scheduled council meeting. “We all have a script,” White joked, holding up his copy. “First of all, you do know you’re not leaving, right? You’re still going to be here for a couple more years.”
White explained, “We all have been mayors, we all have our different challenges we had to face, none of us had to face COVID, and what you’ve gone through — and you have even kept meetings fairly short.”
In protest, Councilman Mike Lara laughed and asked, “Why are you looking at me?”
“You always have a smile on your face, and always put up with people like me,” White said.
Lara told Santos, “I know what a family man that you are, and the passion that you have for your family, and that’s the same passion you brought to your mayorship. You’re very caring, hard-working, and always have a positive attitude, and that carries through. I appreciate the ideas you brought this past year; still glad you’re going to be here another couple of years; and thank you for your leadership.”
Councilman Julio Martinez also offered words of thanks.
“Integrity is one word that sums him up,” Martinez said. “You are very calm with your attitude; you are very personable; you’re a family man. The integrity you bring to this council is unsurpassed. You have a true heart of what you want for the city.”
Outgoing Councilwoman Nancy Carroll, who did not re-run for her seat, participated in the meeting online.
“You’re such a public service-oriented individual,” Carroll complimented. “Always with a smile, but always with the citizens of the community first … I’ve been honored to be seated next to for the last couple of years, and honored to know you.”
Mike Lara was ratified unanimously as Beaumont’s next mayor, and Lloyd White was appointed as Mayor Pro Tem.
