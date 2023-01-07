An altar displayed depictions of gifts and harvest, and a kinara holding seven candles representing the principles of Kwanzaa was set up at the front of the Center For Spiritual Living.
A full congregation of mostly women — and a couple of men — were on hand to participate in a third day of Kwanzaa celebration last week at the faith center in Beaumont.
The center black candle is used to light the six others, which represent the seven principles of African heritage: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
In Swahili, those principles, celebrated (in order) for each corresponding day of Kwanzaa are “umoja” (for Dec. 26), “kujichagulia,” “ujima,” “ujamma,” “nia,” “kuumba” and “imani” (that last one, meaning “faith,” is celebrated on Jan. 1).
The holiday was created in 1966 following the Watts riots.
“Kwanzaa was developed to unite the African community in the U.S., and is relatively new because it’s not taught in schools,” event co-chairwoman Betty Ann James told those who were gathered. “We at the Center For Spiritual Living celebrate all paths, and this is one of them,” and pointed out that the congregation recently celebrated Hannukkah, which had just preceded Kwanzaa.
The congregation’s minister Davine Joy Young was not present, as she is battling a terminal illness, but she was instrumental in inspiring the Kwanzaa celebration.
Her brother Robby Young addressed the congregation in her stead.
“Rev. Davine’s vision is so beautiful,” he said. “With ease and grace we pray for her transition as she is on her way to see the Almighty. May you be safe, and make conscious choices.”
The celebration included interactive songs from Yve Evans on drums and Craig Chestnut on percussion, including “Anyway” by Mastina McBride and Shirley Horn’s “Here’s To Life.”
Jan White read Will Allen Dromgoole’s “The Bridge Builder” poem as a nod to last Wednesday, for which “Ujima” represents collective work and responsibility.
Rev. Beverly Lee-Branom offered her translation that the third day of Kwanzaa’s “Ujima” inspires celebrants to “make life better, solving each other’s problems together as a spiritual community.”
She explained comparisons of Kwanzaa’s principles to the Center For Spiritual Living’s tenets.
The celebration concluded with a small reception.
Rita Williams sampled a Kwanzaa cookie.
“I never knew they had Kwanzaa cookies,” she said. “These are good!”
They were made by Sandra Jones, using toasted sesame seeds, honey, butter, sea salt, flour and dark brown sugar.
“The traditional ones are made from benne seeds, but those are hard to come by in California,” Jones said. “I learned a lot by making these.”
The Center For Spiritual Living is at 802 Maple Ave. in Beaumont. The center is open 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday, and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon, and may be reached at (951) 845-6328.
