Every decade has its share of news worthy stories and the San Gorgonio Pass is no different.
While it would be impossible to list every story that occurred in Banning, Beaumont, Cherry Valley and Cabazon, there were some notable milestones over the past 10 years and some you may have forgotten.
Here’s a look back at some of the news:
• CAST Players launches its new theatrical group with a production about Mark Twain in 2010, it is the 100th anniversary of Twain’s death, the 175th anniversary of his birth and the 125th anniversary.
• Banning City Council votes to raise water rates by 15 percent in 2011 and 2012.
• Banning police received $791,956 grant to preserve the positions of two officers. The grant is from the Community Orientated Policing Services.
• The historic San Gorgonio Inn is torn down on West Ramsey in 2011 after serving as a hotel and restaurant in Banning.
• Habitat for Humanity moves its headquarters in 2012 from Banning to Beaumont.
• Beaumont High School’s new football stadium opens in August.
• Both Banning and Beaumont celebrate 100 years.
• The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI raid Beaumont City Hall in 2015 after an investigation reveals suspicion of embezzlement of CFD monies going to private companies owned by Beaumont City Manager Alan Kapanicas and Finance Director Bill Aylward. Charges also would be brought against Urban Logic consultants Ernest Eggers, David Dillon and Deepak Moorjani as well as City Attorney Joseph Aklufi and two-interest free loans for Police Chief Frank Coe.
• The Beaumont Seven are arrested in 2016 - a year after the initial raid on city hall. They would plead guilty in December 2017 and receive three years probation and varying amounts to pay back the city.
• Beaumont City Council approves lawsuit, settlement agreement with WRCOG (Western Riverside Counties of Government). Beaumont was required to pay $43 million in developers fees that would have gone toward homes in Pardee Development.
• Todd Parton is chosen as the new city manager for Beaumont, replacing Alan Kapanicas. Parton was the city manager for Kerrville, Texas.
• The Riverside County Grand Jury indicted Beaumont councilmember Mark Orozco on charges of perjury and bribery. He was given three years probation, then violated those terms by traveling to Mexico. Orozco’s probation was extended through 2022.
• The Centennial bridge in Beaumont was completed.
• Doug Schulze is chosen as city manager for Banning. Schulze was the city manager for Bainbridge Island, Wash.
• Jeff Hewitt, former mayor of Calimesa, is elected Supervisor of the Fifth District, Riverside County Board of Supervisors. He succeeds retiring supervisor Marion Ashley.
• Starlight Elementary opens in Beaumont Unified School District. It is the district’s first new school in 10 years.
• Cherry Festival celebrates 100 years in Beaumont.
• Liberty Village opens as apartments for homeless veterans and their families in Beaumont.
• Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District assumes ownership of Bogart Park.
• In-N-Out Burger is approved for construction in a second shopping center on Second Street in Beaumont. The site also will feature a movie theatre complex and a fitness center.
• Five people announced their candidacy for Senator Mike Morrell’s seat; They include: Beaumont City Councilmember Lloyd White, realtor Rosilicie Bogh, entrepreneur Kris Goodfellow, Redlands school board president Christina Puraci and San Bernardino school board member Abigail Medina.
• Beaumont Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District celebrates 30 years of Oktoberfest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.