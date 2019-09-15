BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
She gives great hugs.
She makes the best potato salad.
She makes everyone laugh.
She makes personal jewelry and blankets as gifts.
And she has raised a few of her grandkids.
These are just a few reasons why Norma Thomson, a retired security officer for Banning High School, was nominated as this year’s Grandparent of the Year through the San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Club, which treated her to its annual spaghetti dinner, co-hosted by Habitat For Humanity of the San Gorgonio Pass, at the Banning Community Center a few days before she would ride with some of her grandchildren in the Stagecoach Days Parade.
“She’s all-around amazing: she’s always funny and silly, has tons of energy and keeps us laughing,” according to Elizabeth Ledesma, one of Thomson’s granddaughters who nominated her.
“My favorite thing to do with my grandma is sing karaoke and dance, and I just really like hanging out with her because she’s funny,” Elizabeth said at the event. “My grandma is special to me because she always makes everyone laugh — and she gives the best hugs.”
Thomson was joined during dinner by several family members.
Her second-oldest granddaughter Raquel Thomson, 24, of Banning told the Record Gazette, “She’s amazing. She’s definitely deserving” of the honor. “She does everything for our family, and is so kind. I love her.”
Marie Thomson, 39, one of Mrs. Thomson’s twin daughters, felt that the celebration was “well-deserved.”
Her twin sister Rachael lives in Sacramento and was unable to participate in the occasion.
“She loves her children and her grandchildren,” Marie Thomson said. “For me, she’s always acting as a mom: ‘Mom, can you take the kids to school today,’ ‘Mom, can you watch them for me for awhile.’ She’s raised three of her grandkids — two of them live with her,” she said.
Marie Thomson believes that Norma’s late husband John “would have been very excited” for her.
Mayor Art Welch presented her with a proclamation from the city. As he approached her, he chided: “You don’t look like a grandmother.”
He read from the proclamation and complimented on the fact that “She is known far from here: the State Senate congratulates you. You have a wonderful family.”
It was not lost on event co-coordinator Linda Hanley, who said, “This is my 12th year of hosting Grandparent of the Year, and I don’t think we’ve ever seen such support” from family members. “It makes us realize we truly picked the right grandparent this year.”
Mickey Valdivia, representing County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt — was attended the event un crutches — told Thomson that he, too, is a grandparent, “Though I’m kind of fresh: mine’s 5 and 2. I can’t think of a greater honor than what you’re being bestowed upon you. Thank you for being an amazing grandma.”
Thomson offered brief remarks, acknowledging that many people in the community know who she is through her time working at Central and Hemmerling elementary schools, Nicolet Middle School, and concluding her career with 20 years at the high school.
“I was shocked when my daughter-in-law told me,” Thomson recalled. “I was excited and numb for a little bit. I’ve been in Banning and know a lot of people,” a number of whom were in attendance for the event.
When she was initially asked how many grandchildren she had, it took her a moment to count names in her head.
Assuming she did not forget anyone, she has 10 granddaughters and five grandsons, one great-granddaughter and “another one in the oven” due in December.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net .
