The Beaumont Police Department will be participating in the 2022 National Night Out by hosting a Touch-a-Truck and Market Night event 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 29, at Noble Creek Park, 390 Oak Valley Parkway.

National Night Out is an annual community building campaign meant to promote strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work.

The Beaumont event will include a Touch-a-Truck with first responder equipment and vehicles on display, food vendors and activities. The event is free and residents are invited to come and meet their local law enforcement and firefighting personnel.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Local Fourth of July celebrations

Local Fourth of July celebrations

The city of Beaumont will host its annual Freedom Festival, featuring live entertainment, food and fireworks at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 4, at Stewart Park, 985 Maple Ave.

Banning Unified renews, expands safety programs

Banning Unified renews, expands safety programs

On Wednesday, June 8, Banning Unified School District appointed Johnny Baker as assistant superintendent of human resources and approved measures aimed at maintaining and improving safety at the district’s campuses.