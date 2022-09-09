The Mt. San Jacinto College Foundation, in response to the Fairview Fire in Hemet, is accepting donations to help MSJC students and employees who have emergency needs related to the fire.
Donations can be dropped off on Friday, Sept. 9, at the following times and locations:
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the lobby at the Temecula Valley Campus, 41888 Motor Car Parkway in Temecula.
• 8 a.m. to noon at the Eagles Landing Center on the San Jacinto Campus, 1499 N. State St. in San Jacinto.
• 8 a.m. to noon in Room 707 in the Student Center at the Menifee Valley Campus, 28237 La Piedra Road in Menifee.
Students or employees who are in need of assistance should visit msjc.edu/eagleslanding/ for information.
