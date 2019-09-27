More than 25,000 people are expected to attend the 29th Annual Morongo Thunder
& Lightning Powwow, Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept 29 at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa located at 49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon.
The free family-friendly event offers a chance to celebrate and experience traditional
Native American culture through dance, music and art. Each day is highlighted by the
Grand Entry, a vibrant parade of color and sound that features hundreds of dancers in
traditional regalia swirling to the music of competitive drum groups and singers.
Spectators also will see bird singing and Native American drummers, along with dancers from across North America and Canada at this alcohol-free event. More than 75 vendors will be on hand, selling Indian tacos, tamales, and frybread, as well as authentic Native American jewelry, beadwork, pottery, clothing, and basketry.
Morongo Band of Mission Indians dignitaries, an estimated 900 competitive dancers, singers and performers, an
estimated 20 drum groups, and Native American food vendors and traditional crafters will be at the Thunder and Lightning Powwow.
Event times for the Powwow and Indian Market are: Friday Sept. 27, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Color guard and grand entry is Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 28, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.
Powwows are social gatherings of hundreds of Native Americans who follow traditional dances started centuries ago by their ancestors, which continually evolve to include contemporary aspects.
The Grand Entry is a Native American tradition that signifies the opening of each Powwow session.
During the Grand Entry, dancers and drummers can score points for competition based on regalia, performance, and other categories. For more information visit: morongopowwow.com.
