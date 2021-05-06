Morongo to host job fairs on May 10 and May 18

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa and Casino Morongo are looking to hire dozens of new team members at two job fairs set for Monday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 18 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Morongo Grand Ballroom.
The May 10 event is seeking candidates for cash operations at the casinos, including cashiers, cashiers in the main bank, drop/count room team members, and supervisors. The May 18 job fair is seeking individuals to fill positions for housekeeping and food and beverage. These include room attendants, housekeepers, servers, cocktail servers, bartenders, pastry cooks and cooks.
Candidates should complete an online application prior to attending the event, available at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment .
Face masks and temperature checks are required for entry.
Morongo offers competitive wages and benefits, and team members are empowered with the skills and tools to succeed through job training and tuition reimbursement programs, and a promote-from-within policy.
Morongo benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents with affordable pricing, and life insurance options for full and part-time team members. Additional benefits include a 401(k) plan, vacation and jury duty pay, paid meal breaks and free meals. Team members receive discounts at Morongo restaurants and various enterprises, including Sage Spa, Canyon Lanes Bowling and the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.
As one of the largest employers in Riverside County, Morongo provides thousands of local jobs and generates nearly $3 billion in annual economic activity.
For more information, please visit http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment .
