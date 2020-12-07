Morongo Indian Health Clinic

The Morongo Indian Health Clinic

The Morongo Health Clinic will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 8 for one day as SoCal Edison replaces a power pole supplying electricity to the building.

This is part of SCE’s routine pole maintenance program.

The clinic will reopen the next day, Wednesday. Dec. 9.

