The Morongo Health Clinic will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 8 for one day as SoCal Edison replaces a power pole supplying electricity to the building.
This is part of SCE’s routine pole maintenance program.
The clinic will reopen the next day, Wednesday. Dec. 9.
