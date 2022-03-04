BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Dozens of community members from the Fairway Canyon community were on hand to witness the official turnover of Mickelson Park from Irvine-based developer SDC Fairway Canyon, LLC and Los Altos-based Argent Development Group to the city of Beaumont
As one of four parks in the Fairway Canyon development, it joins Trevino, Palmer and Nicklaus parks as additions to the city’s park portfolio for maintenance and upkeep.
Scores of neighbors were already hanging out at the 6.68-acre park before the Feb. 25 afternoon ribbon-cutting event. Some visitors were not aware that an event was scheduled to take place.
The developer started working on the park back in June 2020, and maintained it until gifting it to the city officially in January.
There is a full-length basketball court, multipurpose field, a pet drinking fountain, several play structures, a lighted paved walkway, a gazebo with access to a couple of charcoal grills that can be rented out from the city’s park and recreation department, and restrooms that will open around 7 in the morning and lock up at sundown, year-round — an issue that resolves complaints from visitors that the restrooms were often kept locked before the city acquired it.
A bike rack is set up nearby.
The city’s park and recreation department brought along some of the activities usually on hand for its summer “Rec On The Road” programs, such as a giant Jenga set, checkers, and arts and crafts; and the city promised ice cream sandwiches to anyone who was willing to pose for the grand opening ribbon-cutting pictures.
Councilman Rey Santos and his wife Thelma attended the event with their 3 year-old grandson Benjamin, who, according to Santos, likes to shoot a ball up into the triple-shoot basketball system.
Community Services Director Doug Story noted how spacious the park is, pointing out that “This one helps kids spread out” with a variety of things to entertain them.
Several kids climbed around a vista tree top climber, which can slowly turn like a gutted globe.
“Hats off to the developer,” Story said. “Not too many parks have zip lines,” least of all including a line that accommodates those that may have special needs or appreciate a locking seatbelt-like mechanism for safety.
Christina Thaxton has lived nearby for nearly eight years. She was at the park with her sons, 4 year-old Sean Patrick and Bo, 12, and accompanied by their cocker spaniel Rockey.
“It’s the only park with a working fountain for the dog,” Thaxton said.
Bo said that he enjoys pushing Sean as they swing together “really high.”
