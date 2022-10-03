BY PAUL PRADO
For Record Gazette
Beaumont offers an array of dining experiences for its residents and neighboring cities.
Some of them are home-based businesses that offer delectable desserts to satisfy the most discerning palate.
Barn Owl Bakeries is one such place.
Kimberly Ryser, Beaumont resident and owner of Barn Owl Bakeries, enjoys sharing her passion for creating culinary delights for her customers.
Always an avid learner, Ryser experiments with different ingredients to achieve the desired flavor for her product.
Ryser decided the name Barn Owl Bakeries one day when she was exploring on a farm with her cousin.
“We saw this barn and decided to open the door,” said Ryser. “These two huge beautiful barn owls flew out into the night. It was really something to witness.
“As I grew older, the idea of the barn owls stuck with me, and that’s how the name came to be.”
Ryser recalls fond memories of baking with her mother.
“When it would rain, my mom and I would bake,” said Ryser. “My mother is my biggest inspiration. And after all these years, I still love baking.”
For years, Ryser would provide tasty treats to her children’s PTA groups and other organizations.
“At one point, one of the parents suggested that I start a business because the food was so good,” said Ryser.
A religious woman, Ryser thanks God for her gift of baking.
“I enjoy bringing kindness to others,” said Ryser. “I love giving back to the community. God has allowed me to enjoy what I love to do. I love people, baking and Jesus.”
Ryser appreciates the people of Beaumont for their support of her business.
“The residents of Beaumont have been a blessing to my family,” said Ryser. “People recognize me in the store. If someone sees me loading up flour and sugar by the cashier, they’ll ask me what I’ll be baking next.
“The people that bag the groceries and the checkers are getting to know who I am. It’s kind of fun.”
Other times, someone will place an order based on a cake that they had that Ryser baked for a party.
As a home-based business, Ryser is able to set her own hours.
This frees her up to give special attention to each order that comes in.
“Right now, I’m making 10 dozen raspberry scones,” said Ryser. “Whether it is a single cake or two-thousand cookies, working at my own pace allows me the flexibility focus on the most minute detail.”
Ryser works closely with each customer on their order.
“Sometimes customers will come in with their ideas ready to go,” said Ryser. “Other times, they trust my ability to create something interesting for them.
“Two weeks ago, a customer asked if I could make them a unicorn cake. Next month, I’ll be baking a cinnamon bun wedding cake. How cool is that. “It’s going to be epic.”
Having been in the business a little more than 10 years, Ryser shared some advice.
“Follow your dreams. Listen to your heart, and trust in God in all areas of your life,” said Ryser.
For more information on Barn Owl Bakeries, call (909) 936-2456 or visit barnowlbakeries.com.
Prices for products are online.
