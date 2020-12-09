BY ANITA LAWRENCE
Special to the Record Gazette
A Sun Lakes couple that participated in a Phase 3 clinical trial of an investigational vaccine for COVID-19 helped aid the study of efficacy against COVID-19, co-developed by ModernaTX Inc. and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
On Nov. 16, Moderna made the exciting announcement that preliminary Phase 3 trial data has shown that their coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective against COVID-19.
The double-blind studies are being conducted at numerous research sites throughout the United States that enrolled 30,000 nationally, with 301 of those volunteers participating in the study locally —approximately 12 of those volunteers are Sun Lakes’ residents.
In a double-blind study, neither the participants nor the study physicians know who is receiving the experimental vaccine or a placebo. The study is a 25-month program targeted toward healthy adults, individuals over 65 and adults with pre-existing health conditions who could become seriously ill with COVID-19.
The purpose of the study was to test the experimental vaccine (mRNA-1273-P301) that may protect people from COVID-19. The vaccine is intended to boost the immune system to produce sufficient antibodies against the virus so that if individuals are exposed to COVID-19, the virus does not cause illness. In addition, scientists are looking at how long the antibodies produced from the vaccine may provide protection against the virus.
During the course of the study, participants received two injections a month apart. The study vaccine does not contain any live virus, so there is no chance of getting COVID-19 from it. The vaccine uses messenger RNA or mRNA technology to trick the immune system into thinking it is seeing the spike protein of the virus so that antibodies are formed. The study group will continue to be monitored during the 25-month period and will have periodic blood draws, nasal swabs and saliva samples taken in addition to weekly contact with the research facility either by telephone or at in-person visits at the medical clinic.
In addition to the 94.5 percent efficacy, the vaccine developed by Moderna does not require extremely cold temperatures which will make it much easier to transport, distribute and store at health clinics and hospitals. On Nov. 30, Moderna announced that the company will apply for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration within the coming week. Approval of an Emergency Use Authorization will enable the company to begin distributing the vaccine.
It is anticipated that health care workers, first responders, the elderly and others with chronic health conditions that make COVID-19 infection even more dangerous will be among the first groups to receive it.
After the announcement by Moderna, Dr. Judith Kirstein, the Principal Investigator with Velocity Clinical Research in Banning stated, “my team and I are proud to be working on this vaccine which represents a huge step forward in the fight against COVID-19.”
