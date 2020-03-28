The coronavirus pandemic has created changes in the way that local nonprofits are handling the way they get food to the public the past few weeks.
Carol’s Kitchen and Table of Plenty have had to change their operations because of the strict rule about no more than 10 people being in a room together at the same time.
Both non-profits serve thousands of hot meals each month to individuals and families in Banning, Beaumont and Cabazon.
But those meals have been temporarily suspended since they cannot serve inside their church and community center venues.
Carol’s Kitchen is preparing bagged lunches for patrons that are available for pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Kateri and the community center in Cabazon.
Volunteers will hand the bags out to patrons outside of the front door of their meeting area. The lunches include a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, chips, fruit,cups and bottled water. They also can take home a bag of non-perishable foods.
President Vince Conway said that Carol’s Kitchen is now having to purchase the food because the food banks are low and monetary donations to the non-profits are down.
Darryl Smith, president of Table of Plenty, said his organization will have a drive-through distribution of food starting April 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of Freedom in Christ Church, 500 Grace Ave. in Beaumont.
Volunteers will take the groceries to the cars that will be lined-up for food distribution. Groceries will be placed in trunks or handed through car windows to minimize contact.
This will also take place on April 11 and 18.
Volunteers also will handle traffic control.
Kevin Bowers, organizer of Side by Side Humanitarian in Calimesa, said food banks are very low on food supplies and while they are not as directly affected by the pandemic, they too have to keep an eye on their donations.
Side by Side will participate in an emergency food distribution from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3, 10 and 17 at the Banning Community Center.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said people can view the website www.serve.ca.gov to find food pantries close to your home.
People also can donate food or money to the food banks.
Volunteers are needed, Meals on wheels is also looking for delivery drivers.
HELP also has a food pantry Monday through Thursday at 53 S. Sixth St. in Banning.
