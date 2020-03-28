Local nonprofits were selected to receive more than 42,000 pounds of food, from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January.

Kathy and Vince Conway of Carol’s Kitchen, Kevin Bowers of Lidehyside Humanitarian, Al Silva of HELP Inc., Yucaipa California President Darryl Cartorian, Leslie Johnson of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Larry Apodaca and Don Smith of Table of Plenty.