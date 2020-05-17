Quarantined at home without access to Hulu, Amazon or Netflix?
Why pay for streaming services when the local libraries offer free access to hundreds of movie titles through their websites.
Patrons of Banning and Beaumont libraries can log in and stream to any mobile device up to 100 movies a month — for free.
Turnaround time for borrowing a film tends to be three days.
The categories touch upon just about every genre one can imagine.
One can check out “Amelie” and “A Man Called Ove” under “Feel Good Flicks.”
Or maybe “100 Yards” or “Martin Luther” from the category “Christian Living” is more your style.
Itching to solve something? “The Woman In Green” and “Snow Falling On Cedars” are under “Mysteries,” and under the “Crime Thrillers” category are movies such as “Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead” and “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo,” among 56 other titles in the genre.
There are art house classics, anime, horror, “History Channel,” “Kids Yoga,” movies directed by women, movies for the LGBTQ community, and movies themed to “Health & Fitness,” “Celebrate Earth Day” and “Remembering The Holocaust.”
Stand-up comedy, sports, “how-to” movies on molding techniques for chocolate and learning to play piano, to basic magic tricks and hand-to-hand combat for police officers.
Hoopla offers indie films, Spanish language movies, esoteric films on music groups and musicians (but missing from the category — as well as from the Oscar winner category — is “Bohemian Rhapsody”).
There’s movies under “Tween Central,” and Hoopla has westerns, and categories include “Sesame Street” and “Lifetime Movies,” as well as “Creature Features” and “UFOS.”
“Hoopla has eB00ks, comic books, music, guidebooks, movies and television shows, and it’s available to you 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” says Banning Library Director Kevin Lee. “At this time, there is a no limit check-out, which will change in the future, so take advantage of it.”
According to Beaumont Library Director Luren Dickinson, “We are in this for the long term, and we only get charged a minimal amount each time someone uses the service.”
“We are excited to offer Hoopla as our first broad-based streaming service,” Dickinson says. “It complements the other online resources we have been providing for years, including e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines.”
Further, he adds, “While our building is closed, Ancestry is temporarily allowing us to provide the public with home use of the world’s best geneology database. All you need is a Beaumont Library card to access these” 24 hours a day, any day of the year.
Free online tutoring is also being offered through Banning Public Library’s and the Cabazon Community Library’s websites, which use BrainFuse HelpNow to offer live writing lab, homework help in all subjects from math and social studies to PSAT/SAT and state standardized test help; personalized homework help question submissions, foreign language assistance and Spanish-speaking support, and an Adult Learning Center with content for live help on the GED, resume and cover letter-writing, U.S. citizenship preparation, and even Microsoft Office Essential Skills.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.