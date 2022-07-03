Local Fourth of July celebrations

The city of Beaumont will host its annual Freedom Festival, featuring live entertainment, food and fireworks at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 4, at Stewart Park, 985 Maple Ave.
The free Independence Day celebration will include a family-friendly tailgating zone, a live concert, food and merchandise vendors and picnicking.
A kids zone hosted by Venture Church will have children’s activities on 10th Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The skate park will be open to BMX bikes, skateboards and scooters until 3:45 p.m.
The tailgating zone, on the northern most section of 11th Street, will be available to vehicles, barbecuing and socializing.
New for this year will be a beer garden open from 4 to 8 p.m. near 10th and Maple.
The concerts will take place on a stage near Ninth Street and Maple and feature Best of Everyting at 5 p.m., Journeymen: A Tribute to Journey at 7 p.m. and the fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and shade canopies.
During the day’s event there will be several road closures in the area, including:
• Ninth between Orange Avenue and Maple
• 10th between Orange and Maple
• Orange between Eighth Street and 10th
• Maple between Eighth and 10th
The city of Banning will host its Fourth of July celebration at Repplier Park and Nicolet Middle School on Monday, July 4.
The day’s events will open with a recreational swim from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Repplier Park Aquatic Center, 749 N. San Gorgonio Ave. The pool will be open to the public and free to those 12 and younger.
At 6 p.m. the activities will resume at Nicolet Middle School Stadium, 101 E. Nicolet St., with a fireworks celebration that will include music, food, inflatables, crafts and vendors.
Sun Lakes retirement community in Banning will host its annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade for residents at 9 a.m. on July 4.
The parade will start at the main Clubhouse and will be followed by a car show at 11 a.m.
