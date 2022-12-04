Little Wishes, stem from Big Hearts

Little Wishes

Monique Lara, center participates in a ribbon cutting ceremony for Little Wishes Big Hearts at DeForge Park.

 Courtesy photo

The Beaumont-based nonprofit Little Wishes Big Hearts program is collecting toys to distribute to more than 200 young people around the Pass area community, and will host a free event between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. the afternoon of Dec. 11 at the Beaumont Civic Center.

Those who show up will be treated to hot chocolate and will be able to frolic in the inflatable jump house.

Guests who bring new, unwrapped toys will have the opportunity to have their pictures taken with Santa and the Grinch.

“Our goal is to reach 500 toys,” says founder Monique Lara, who grew up in a foster care situation and was denied presents at Christmas time, as she and her sister watched their foster family open Christmas presents.

She vowed to make sure no one else had to endure that experience ever again.

Her nonprofit aspires to help any child who is experiencing mental health issues, and to provide opportunities for children to prevent a decline in one’s mental well-being, whether it is to ensure that a child has enough funding to access athletic gear to participate in a sports program, or to simply make sure they have a gift at Christmas, and can experience being a normal child.

“My brother committed suicide a few years ago,” she says, referring to Ronnie Dominguez.

Since their parents were gang-related and had drug issues, Lara, her sisters and brother were in foster care.

“If he could have received help” and validation of his life’s worth in time, his family may have prevented his suicide, Lara believes.

Her organization sponsors mental health professionals to work with young people who have been identified as being at-risk.

“We strive to help children not only through our drives” such as a backpack supplies giveaway at DeForge Park last July, “but as individuals of our community. We make sure that their mental health, physical health and life at home is good.”

According to Lara, adopting athletes to sponsor them so that they can participate in expensive sports programs and help them “strive for better mental health, we realize it isn’t a luxury, but a necessity to all our youth; and for families who just need a little bit of help sending their kids back to school, or putting a toy or two under the tree for Christmas morning — we strive to help children be the best versions of themselves.”

For more information on how to get involved, or to learn about Little Wishes Big Hearts, call (951) 293-2950 or visit littlewishesbighearts.org.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.

