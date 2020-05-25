Each summer, 123 Farm at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn celebrates the beginning of lavender harvest season by hosting the annual Lavender Festival.
However, this year due to the circumstances of COVID-19 the Lavender Festival had to be cancelled.
Instead Highland Springs Resort invites visitors to participate in A Walk Through the Lavender Fields as a way to safely allow guests onto the farm during the lavender season.
Advance reservations are required with tickets available online.
The farm will be open in this manner Wednesdays through Sundays from June 6 through July 19 with time slots available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Groups will be limited to a maximum of eight people, and each group will keep safe distances from other visitors.
The lavender menu will be available for pre-ordered (and made-to-order) food items from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays.
The lavender menu will also be available for guests who wish to order food to take home and not walk through the fields.
The main lavender varieties grown at 123 Farm are Provence (50 percent), Vera (40 percent) and Munstead (10 percent). The Provence and Vera typically begin to bloom in mid-June. The Munstead usually begins to bloom near the end of May.
Certain lavender varieties in our sample lavender garden begin to bloom in May.
All guests are required to purchase tickets online prior to visiting as they will not be available at the door.
Tickets are limited to preserve safe distancing and for the well-being of our guests and employees.
Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors 65 and older, and for health care workers with ID.
Visitors must wear a mask or other face covering. To promote safe distancing we have implemented new ticketing procedures: tickets must be purchased online in advance; admission will be accepted up to 30 minutes after the time on the ticket; the last ticket is at 5 p.m. and the farm closes at 6 p.m.
To confirm availability, please purchase tickets before coming to the farm. Printed tickets or screen tickets must be presented for the outdoor admissions entry.
Admission tickets will not be available for purchase in person.
To order tickets online visit https://123farm.square.site/visit .
The Highland Springs Ranch & Inn is at 10600 Highland Springs Ave. in Cherry Valley.
For more information call (951) 845-1151.
