Laura May Stewart Foundation distributes grants locally

On Friday, July 21, Laura May Stewart Foundation Committee Chair Bette Rader and committee members Nancy Guthrie and Diana Mangan distributed grant checks to eight community organizations in the garden at Noble Creek Community Center in Beaumont.
The Cultural Alliance of the Pass received a $6,000 grant to be used toward the cost of floor repair and refinishing.
The Catch a Star Theatrical Players grant award in the amount of $3,360 is for the purchase of new folding chairs and a follow spotlight to highlight the actors.
Carol’s Kitchen requested funding to install epoxy flooring in the kitchen, a laptop for inventory control, and a pallet rack and cart for the warehouse.
Faith in Action was the recipient of a $3,500 grant to purchase storage shelves.
The Sun Lakes Charitable Trust received $5,900 for a solar panel for fans and insulation for the interior of metal storage container.
The $6,000 grant to the Playhouse Bowl is to be used toward the cost of professional sound and lighting for the 2023 Evenings in the Park Summer Concert Series.
LifePoint Church will use its $6,000 grant for two basketball hoops and game lights.
Additionally, Highland Academy Charter School received $3,700 for the purchase of a Promethian Board for use by the Special Education department.
