Latter-day Saints honor local educators

On the eve of Teacher Appreciation Week 2023, an enthusiastic crowd of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members, community supporters, students and families came out Sunday evening, May 7, to give thanks and praises to four local teachers. Because the church stake serves Yucaipa, Calimesa, Beaumont and Banning, two of the honorees are teachers from the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified District (YCJUSD), and two teach in the Beaumont Unified School District.
A different pair of students who each had nominated their favorite teachers gave heartfelt introductions, followed by words from each honoree.
Morgan Paul
Yucaipa High School
“I was raised in Yucaipa and graduated from Yucaipa High School in 2015,” said Paul. “At the time, I never considered that I might return to the school as a teacher in just a few short years. I received my bachelor’s degree from Cal State Fullerton in 2018 and spent several years working in events and marketing for the Walt Disney Company and Disney’s Club 33 and for the In-N-Out Burger Foundation. While at the In-N-Out Burger Foundation, my work was focused on planning charity events to raise money to support children’s charities and support organizations. This work inspired me to return to school in pursuit of a teaching credential, which I received in 2021 from the University of Redlands. This is my second year teaching at Yucaipa High School where I teach American government, economics and psychology. I have loved every second of my teaching career so far, and am excited for the years to come!”
Paul added, “It is such an honor to teach these kids, and I can’t believe there are only 15 days left!”
Jonathan Stuart
Beaumont High School
“I’m prior military. I served in the U.S. Coast Guard where I found my passion for helping people learn. I earned my BS in biology at CSUSB and my Master in education at the U of R. This is my sixth year of teaching. I’ve been teaching chemistry for six years and AP chemistry for three years. I’ve also helped coach the Beaumont High Mountain Bike Club for the past six years.”
Stuart remarked, “I never expected to receive an award for teaching!”
David Espinosa
Yucaipa High School
“I have been teaching for 10 years and have been at Yucaipa High School since 2018. I currently teach advanced weight training and PE 1. I have been the head wrestling coach since 2018 and founded the Yucaipa Thunder Wrestling Club in 2018. I am a graduate of UC Davis, a former Division 1 wrestler and 2x mixed martial arts world champion. A Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt, I also teach at Gracie Humaita in Redlands. I am married to my wonderful wife Megan and have two children, Gisele, 7, and Jacob, 5.”
Espinosa said, “I try to make sure that all the students know that I’m there for them and I love them.”
Charity Shuman
Beaumont High School
I have been teaching for 17 years, all at Beaumont High School. I have taught English 9-12, ERWC, AP and ELD, so a little of everything. I graduated from Cal State San Bernardino with a BA in English literature, and the University of Redlands with an MA in education, curriculum and instruction. I have been married for 26 years. I have three children, a son, 26, and twin girls, 22. I was blessed with my first grandchild at the end of last year; she shares my name and my birthday. I read an insane amount; I spend far too much time grading essays on weekends, and have started teaching myself to crochet — because I’m slightly obsessed with amigurumi.
Bob Miller, YCJUSD Area 5 trustee, said, “You are some of the most influential members of our society. Remember the intangible impact you make on these children today. It’s an honorable profession and we’re proud of you.”
The celebration concluded with words from Stake President Travis Salisbury, who stated, “We believe in education. We applaud the truly silent heroes.”
