Kris Goodfellow, candidate for Senate District 23 will be at The Haven Cafe for her Listening Tour on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm.
Kris will open with a brief introduction and turn the floor over to the audience for a question and answer session. “It is important to me to listen to all sides of the issues before making important legislative decisions that will affect the people that I would serve,” says Goodfellow.
She has nearly two decades of active community work in the Inland Empire. She is a small business entrepreneur, board member, arts commissioner, community organizer, volunteer, fundraising parent and much more. She has a deep understanding of local, state and national issues and will bring her skill set to the state capitol on behalf of the residents of the Inland Empire.
The Haven Cafe is located at 42 W Ramsey St., Banning, CA
For additional information, contact loinsagy@gmail.com.
