Under an overcast drizzly sky, the Kids Cures Foundation, based in Beaumont, held their annual Cure Hunger Now outreach at the Banning Community Center Parking lot.
About a dozen volunteers were unloading trucks and other vehicles with foodstuffs to give to families in the area.
“This is the fourth year that we’ve done this,” said Shannon Smith, coordinator of the outreach. “People hear about us through word of mouth.
According to Smith, the Kids Cures Foundation was founded by Vicki Grunewald.
“Vicki is Beaumont’s Citizen of the Year for 2019,” Smith said. “She is also Mrs. Claus at other events.”
The foundation distributes approximately 38,000 pounds of food a month, according to Smith.
On Saturday morning the team of volunteers gave out approximately 4,500 pounds of food at Repplier Park, according to Smith.
“We are in partnership with the USDA Food Bank and Feeding America,” Smith said. “Our goal is for our families to have food and for their children to be fed. We also have programs that provide health and wellness for the residents of the communities we serve. We pack and carry the food to the cars of the people that attend our outreach today.”
Smith stated that the Kids Cures Foundation feeds 27,000 people in the Pass area, from Cherry Valley to Idyllwild.
“We love doing this” said Elizabeth Howard, a volunteer at the event. “Helping the community is our service. Everyone is happy, and everyone will get fed. Hunger isn’t a good thing, and this type of outreach serves its purpose: it reaches families and other people in need.
“Look at all these bags and boxes filled with food,” said volunteer Brianna Presley. “We’ve got tortillas, bread and other food to put into people’s cars and trucks. There is a need in the community for something like this, and we fill it.”
The families that attend the outreach receive pot roast, chicken, tortillas, bread, canned fruit, rice and other canned goods.
People stood in line under a misty, if not lightly rainy, morning to receive an enormous amount of needed food for their families.
Smith and her small army of volunteers were handing out the last of the bags and boxes of food at Repplier Park until early afternoon.
“Our foundation is always here to help when people fall on hard times. It’s what we do,” Smith said.
The motto for Kids Cures Foundation is courage, strength and hope.
To find out more about Kids Cures Foundation, and the services that they offer, you can reach them at (951) 769-8700, or visit online at info@kidscures.org.
