As part of a nationwide tour that is winding down as it concludes in California, the nonprofit Jordan’s Way stopped by the Banning Animal Shelter Wednesday to participate in an event to help raise awareness and funds for the shelter, which is run by the nonprofit ARE Animal Rescue, which runs Banning’s shelter.
During a Facebook Live event in which teams of volunteers were “jailed” in 20-minute segments in various kennels with dogs hoping to land forever homes, Jordan’s Way founder Kris Rotonda gave a spotlight for various animals and soliciting promises for donations from those participating.
The team that championed the highest donations earned the opportunity to plaster their opponents’ faces with pies.
In just the first couple hours of the event Jordan’s Way had raised over $6,000 for ARE (pronounced “Ay Are Eee” an acronym for “Amber Rescues Everything”) Animal Rescue to run Banning’s shelter.
The fundraiser will continue to accept donations for a full week, so if people missed the opportunity to come down to the shelter during Wednesday’s event, they can still donate online, through ARE Animal Rescue’s Facebook page, or in person at the shelter, 2242 Charles Street in Banning.
Rotonda’s goal “is to get dogs adopted and highlight every dog while raising funds for lifesaving efforts,” ARE’s founder Amber Schlieder said. “We hope to make more space for our dogs, because the need in our community is so great, and he felt our mission was important” enough to visit.
“I appreciate his mission to bring awareness to those not often seen in public light and appreciate him coming to us, as we’re a newer shelter — and get the community to learn about us: we are a no-kill organization working to place hard-to-place dogs, and we’re extremely thankful,” Schlieder said.
Volunteers from Jordan’s Way visit two shelters a day, and has led a 50-state campaign to provide building blocks for a compassionate community of pet parents.
Rotonda’s former German Shepherd, Jordan, spent years in a shelter before he discovered her. He has since helped raise over $3 million for shelters across the nation.
Jordan’s Way always try to help organizations that are in more rural parts of the country and looks at animals that might be overlooked or passed by, like Jordan’s dog was for many years before Kris adopted her, and that’s why he came to Banning, hoping to do the same here,” explained Kristen Skladd, publicist for Jordan’s Way, which is based in Tampa, Fla.
