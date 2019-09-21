Joe Mathews can identify with Native American young men trying to find their identity and trying to stay away from substance abuse and alcoholism.
Mathews, 40, grew up on the Morongo Band of Mission Indians reservation with his parents, Roy and Frances, and brother Roy Jr.
Roy Sr. is a tribal member and the family has lived there for many decades.
Mathews attended Central and Hoffer Elementary Schools, Coombs Mille School and attended Beaumont High School. He graduated from New Horizons in 1997 with his GED.
“My only goal was to get off the res and try and not be the people surrounding me,” Mathews said.
His path took many twists and turns, but he achieved his goals.
Mathews said his parents had alcohol and substance abuse problems and he did not want that lifestyle.
So, he joined the Navy at 18 as an operations specialist and made E-5 in three years. Mathews was based in San Diego.
He spent four years in the Navy, which taught him a lot about life. “It just taught me a sense of responsibility,” Mathews said. “I already had a good work ethic and it honored it.”
One of the milestones that set him onto his current life path was meeting his future wife, Doresa, when he was 18. She is his best friend Jerrod’s cousin and it took three times for them to connect when they spent time together at her family barbecue. They made a day of it and played miniature golf and horseshoes. Joe and Doresa fell in love and married at 20.
The couple, who now live in Beaumont, have three children: Thomas, 19, Kiarra, 16 and Kailey, 11.
But it still took Mathews a while to find his footing. The couple moved to San Pedro to live with Mathews’ in-laws and Mathews kept trying to attend college.
But he could not stay interested and kept dropping out of school. He thought about becoming a firefighter, but that did not pan out.
So, he was hired in the claims department at Mercury Insurance in Los Angeles and worked there from 2001 to 2009. Mathews then owned a Farmers Insurance Agency for two years.
The economy burst, Mathews said, and he could not find a job. He had experience, but no education.
Mathews found work as a part-time custodian for the Torrance School District.
It was through Pastor Lloyd Gilbert at Rolling Hills Covenant Church in Rancho Palos Verdes that he was able to talk out his struggles. He said he yelled and cried and questioned things about his life.
That talk changed him, Mathews said. The next day, he said he felt more relaxed and confident about his life. He worked hard to consolidate his debts and then he applied at Johnson University in Tennessee.
“I’ve always had this passion inside of me to work with kids,” Mathews said.
His father-in-law gave him a home to live in Tennessee and he got a job in the kitchen at the university.
Mathews said he also began seeing growth in his marriage from 2009 to 2013. He was very cognizant of the factors that led to his parents divorce in 2005.
Mathews said he earned his degree in counseling and was hired by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians to work at their Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program (TANF). He started as a case manager, then was promoted to family advocate and is currently family advocate supervisor.
He would create programs about pregnancy prevention, diabetes and other issues for families of Native American teens. The families can be from Morongo and other tribes to qualify for this help, Mathews said.
The program is state and federally funded.
Mathews said he does the fitness classes, the meal preps and nutrition classes.
He also is a facilitator for the Native American Fatherhood and Families Association and teaches out of the TNFA office in Banning.
Mathews said that he teaches about the sacredness of fatherhood and motherhood and that relationships can be strengthened by linking generations.
He will be speaking at the National Fatherhood is Leadership conference in October in Arizona.
Mathews also wants to write a book about marriage and how husbands and wives should be equal in their relationship
If one partner is having a rough day, the other spouse can pick up the pieces, Mathews said.
Mathews said that spouses need to look at their marriage and identify things as “ours.” Accompany each other to your favorite hobbies, such as scrapbooking or wrestling.
And it’s also important to give each other time and space away from each other. But also remember to spend time together, Mathews said.
Another passion of Mathews’ is wrestling, which he has been doing since he lived in Tennessee. Mathews wrestles under the name of Logan Alexander and also enjoys the sport with his 19-year-old son through Empire Wrestling Federation.
Mathews had to take some time off from 2013 to 2018 due to a concussion. He also broke his arm.
Mathews did an indoor wrestling show in 2013 at the Elks Lodge in Beaumont and also has done training there.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m., Empire Wrestling Federation will sponsor a wrestling show called “To Honor Our Veterans’’ at the Elks Lodge in Redlands. Mathews said he will be wrestling during the show, which has five matches.
Wrestling has been good for Mathews, who said that kids can learn how to work hard through that sport.
