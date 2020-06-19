When Banning Police Chief Matt Hamner watched the nearly nine minutes of video depicting the death of George Flloyd in Minneapolis at the knee of a police officer, he had a visceral reaction.
“I was sick to my stomach,” he said.
In the wake of protests decrying police misconduct and brutality, and in light of America’s growing focus on systemic apathy and oppression of black lives, Banning sponsored a town hall-style gathering last Thursday around the rotunda at Roosevelt Williams Park.
“It doesn’t make sense to me as someone with a master’s degree and 30 years of experience. I’m united with you that it’s dead wrong,” he said.
He said that he had issued a decree to his department that the “carotid hold” is banned for use by his officers.
Hamner claimed that he will not tolerate misbehavior by any of his officers.
“This is my eighth year as a chief at small departments,” he told roughly 50 people, not including city employees and public servants, who participated in the event. “I’ve had to fire dozens of officers for misconduct,” and promised that he has “always held myself and everybody around me accountable” for their actions.
Resident Nick Parra recommended “refocusing some funds to sponsoring internships and teen leadership programs.”
City Manager Doug Schulze said that the city had been investing in such activities, but that all “drastically changed” as COVID-19 drastically altered the city’s budget priorities for at least the next couple of years.
Schulze mentioned the All In program at Repplier Park, which offered life skills and mentoring for kids that may qualify for Community Development Block Grant funding, since it has been primarily paid for through its volunteers.
Schulze indicated an interest in reviving Banning Police Activity League as a youth activities program; the nonprofit was also used to be the umbrella organization that sponsored the Police Department’s Explorer program.
Schulze said that the city wants to reestablish a rapport between its youth and the Police Department, and noted that “You don’t see a lot of young people at city meetings.”
One woman took the microphone and expressed her concern that “I never see a single black face working” at any of the stores in Banning.
Chief Hamner claimed that he has open positions for officers in his department, noting that not one of his current officers are black.
He said that the city only has one officer per 1,000 residents, which is underserved, considering the state recommends 2.5 officers per 1,000, according to Hamner.
“If you know someone who is over 21, please have them apply,” though — regardless of race or gender — applicants will still have to pass a rigorous vetting process and background checks.
One gentleman advocated building a bridge between the Police Department and the high school.
“So many of us here have negative perceptions of the Police Department,” he claimed. “Many don’t realize that being a police officer pays well, and it can be a good career.”
Hamner agreed: “I would love to do that,” and said he would reach out to the school district. He pointed out that being an officer can be a great job that concludes with an enviable pension.
He put a plug in for his department’s Explorer program.
Local artist, youth mentor and entrepreneur Gloria Toti Bell came up to the microphone and held up a sign that read “Humanity.” “What I love about Banning is the diversity,” she said. “We need to build on that. Banning has a lot to offer with all the cultures, and music and art. Everything blends together.
One man was dispirited after seeing a string of negative comments regarding the announcement of the town hall meeting online, which allegedly portrayed it as a planned riot or protest.
“The more things change, the more they stay the same,” he lamented. “God put us here to love each other. It’s stupid to me to have someone look at skin color or the texture of their hair and hate each other. All men are created equal, but not all men are treated equal.”
City manager Schulze addressed transparency and access to the city, particularly online, and said that the city was working on a process to make it easier to navigate the city’s website, and promised to post an instructional video to help virtual visitors use the site.
Resident Bill Hobbs said “I get so much out of Banning’s diversity. I’m so proud of Banning. I like what we have, and I support our city leaders.”
The rosy picture of Banning’s Police Department as a model for morality received a reality check from community advocate Juanita Diaz.
“We’ve had friends killed by police here,” she said. “Things go on” that do not get much assistance from local cops.
She was critical of a meeting earlier in Hamner’s first few months that she had with him, claiming that she did not get the impression that he genuinely “cared about what I had to say when I met you.”
“There are so many problems and issues; our community doesn’t know who to trust,” Diaz said. “When crimes and killings happen and you know who did it, but the police doesn’t, and officers have done crimes themselves, you don’t know who to trust. Doug (Schulze) and the chief say they want change — we do too … people are voicing their concerns about why we don’t open up the way we should. It’s really hard to open up to police and not be afraid.”
Hamner expressed disappointment that Diaz was not satisfied with their initial meeting, and offered to meet with her again.
Resident Ray Gomez said “It sounds great what has been said here, but what are you doing to protect officers who may want to come forth and report” other officers’ bad behaviors.
Hamner said that it the department’s policy dictates that “it is an officer’s duty to intercede” if an officer is performing an action that no longer protects the public it serves, and claimed that Banning Police Department will apply disciplinary measures towards officers who fall into noncompliance.
Resident Estelle Lewis suggested having more pastors become involved with police activities.
Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace told residents that they need to vote in order to make a difference, and advocated for young people to get involved “to keep it afloat.”
“We need you to continue fighting for the cause,” Wallace directed at her younger constituents.
The event at Roosevelt Williams Park falls within her District 5.
Pastor Damon Allen of First Missionary Baptist Church offered a benediction after sharing some of his own observations.
“This is not a movement,” he claimed. “This is the start.
“Anytime you perpetuate hate, it messes over everyone. The hate you give infants, effs everyone” he said, referencing lyrics from rapper Tupac Shakur. “Hate travels a whole lot quicker than truth or positivity. We have more in common than apart. All of us work for a living. All of us die.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
