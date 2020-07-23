In & Out opens tomorrow in Beaumont

Chelsey Thrasher, a 13-year veteran of In & Out, is excited to manage the restaurant's latest location opening tomorrow, Friday, July 24 at 1551 E. 2nd St. in Beaumont.
Nearly 80 employees making $15 or more will man the single drive-thru lane, a covered patio with outdoor seating for 20 guests, and, when quarantine orders are eased, the 74-guest dining room.
In & Out will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. during the week, and open until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
