To underscore the danger illegal fireworks pose for people, animals and the environment, Riverside County residents could be fined for using them in unincorporated areas. A multi-agency effort to combat the sale, transportation and use of illegal fireworks comes after an increasingly excessive and hazardous use of illegal fireworks in years past.
Last year, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved the authority of officers’ from the fire department, sheriff’s department and code enforcement to issue citations and penalties for those who light illegal fireworks in the unincorporated areas. The higher fines will be issued, between $1,000 and $5,000, depending on the number of violations a person has over three years.
The county will issue public service announcements, billboards, road signs and social media messaging to remind the community of the dangers of illegal fireworks and the fines for using them. This multi-agency education campaign includes the Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, Code Enforcement, Animal Services, Riverside University Health System-Public Health and Veterans Services.
"Last year’s enforcement was a vast improvement, resulting in fewer illegal fireworks on the streets,” said Supervisor Kevin Jeffries, First District. “This ultimately meant residents, animals and property were safer.”
During last year’s enforcement activities, the county issued a total of 269 citations, made 14 arrests and seized more than 3,600 pounds of illegal fireworks.
"Fireworks are extremely dangerous. Not only do they cause fires that could destroy homes, but illegal fireworks can leave people with physical and psychological scars as well," said Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser. "Anyone who causes a wildland fire by using fireworks will be held responsible for damages and the cost to fight the fire."
Residents can report illegal fireworks by downloading the Riverside County Sheriff’s app, on the website riversidsheriff.org, or calling the non-emergency toll-free number at (800) 950-2444.
Visit one of the many public and professional fireworks shows offered to residents and visitors. To find a professional show near you, visit rvcfire.org.
By local ordinance, the California approved “safe and sane” fireworks are only permitted within the city limits of Indio, Coachella, Blythe and Desert Hot Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.