Many adults are trying to make sense of the coronavirus pandemic and sorting out the facts about this disease. Often times it can be a challenge to know what to tell children so they are not frightened.
Recently, parents had to explain to their children why they can not go to school, see friends, or go out to eat with their families to a neighborhood restaurant.
Shauna Houston and Jessica Bacon are two mothers in the Beaumont Unified School District who have already faced the challenge of talking with their children about this unsettling experience.
Houston and her husband, Steve, have four children: Rylee 10, Liam 7 and Piper 5. They attend Sundance Elementary School. Kiera 11, attends San Gorgonio Middle School.
Houston said that she and her husband have sat down together with the children to talk about the coronavirus. The children understand more than some because Steve is a first responder so they are used to him being away from home for long periods of time.
Houston said she first learned of the virus when they received correspondence from the school mid-March, “I don’t think we understood how bad it was going to be,” Houston said.”We didn’t know the complexity of it and that it spread so quickly.’’
Schools, initially, were going to close immediately the night of Friday, March 13, and would be closed the following week, followed by the week of spring break, March 23-27.
The family talked about the virus and how important it was to understand that touching people or surfaces could spread the germs.
Houston decided that she had to keep her family safe, and the lives of other people as well, which meant no one could come to their house or in their backyard.
The children, she said, were really sad that they could not go to school.
They also felt that they did not have time to say goodbye to their teachers.
For the most part, they have stayed at home, but Houston has had to go to the grocery store. Even then, only one child would be allowed to accompany her.
They could take car rides, but not get out of the car, Houston said.
She has made sure that they have their homework and also have had Zoom conferences with their teachers.
Kiera said she questioned an aspect of the news. “What I wondered is how it spread,” she said. “If you’re not as careful as you should be, you can get it.”
Bacon and her husband, Keith, have three children: Allie 13, who attends Mountain View Middle School; and twin sons Jack and Ace 10, attend Three Rings Ranch Elementary.
Jessica is a nurse and Keith works for the Yucaipa Calimesa School District. They told the children about the importance of washing their hands.
Since Jessica is a nurse, she understands about how quickly the disease can spread without the proper precautions.
Bacon said that the children know that when they are sick, they do not socialize with people; and with this disease, people have to be under quarantine for 14 days.
Allie was disappointed with the closure of school because a trip to Washington, D.C. was cancelled.
Her brothers, Ace and Jack, also have had cancelled field trips.
“I don’t feel it’s the end of the world, but I don’t think it’s a summer vacation either,” said Ace.
Jack said he knew a little about the disease, but did not think it was bad enough to close down the schools.
Jack said he is looking forward to going back to school.
For parents who do not know how to speak to their children about the coronavirus pandemic, Nickelodeon put together an hour-long special called “#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall,’’ which aired on March 16 and 17.
The show was hosted by “Frozen’’ actress Kristen Bell and featured a segment with her former co-star Josh Gad.
There also were segments with Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeung, Serena Williams, Meghan Trainor and other celebrities.
Tony Carey was one of the producers of the special and said that what was unique about this show is that none of the performers were in the same room
“We did it 100 percent from our homes, even the celebrities,” Carey said.
The crew was in constant contact with each other on the phone or texting or emailing one another. Bell did a segment with children who asked questions about coronavirus and received answers from a former surgeon general.
Carey said the children were selected from social media. The five segments with celebrities took about four hours to shoot in one day. Celebrities also sent in videos of what they were doing during the quarantine. Singer Alicia Keys sent in a special musical performance.
The producers had a week to put the special together — It can be seen on the Nickelodeon Youtube channel.
