Hospital honors organ donors

On April 25 San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital (SGMH) staff and representatives of OneLegacy, an organ procurement organization, gathered at the hospital’s flagpole for a ceremony to honor organ donors and recipients as well as raise awareness for the need of organ donations.
The Donate Life flag was raised at the hospital as part of an annual observance of National Donate Life Month held at hospitals across the country.
According to SGMH Director of ICU/DOU Stefanie Tagliapietra, this was the hospital’s first participation in the flag raising.
An estimated 50 people were in attendance including OneLegacy Senior Vice President of External Partnerships and Donation Development LuCyndi Ramirez, OneLegacy Hospital Representative John Scott, OneLegacy Ambassador Barbara DuCotto, SGMH Foundation members, hospital administration, a representative of Riverside County Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez and representatives of the Banning and Beaumont chambers of commerce.
After the event, Tagliapietra shared that in the last year the hospital had at least five patients donate organs or tissue and that there are currently more than 104,000 people waiting on the nationwide list for organ transplant, 20,000 of them in California. Many patients die while on the list, Tagliapietra said, an average of 17 per day.
The good news is that 2022 was a record year for organ transplants with more than 42,800 transplants received nationwide. One donor can save up to eight lives through organ and tissue donation.
Tagliapietra shared that within the past few months the hospital had one donor, an accident victim, help five people through organ donation and another, a 7-year-old, help six people through skin and cornea donation.
Speaking of the need for greater awareness about organ donation, Tagliapietra said, “It’s not something people always think about when they’re alive and healthy. This is an opportunity to educate people on the need, importance and process.”
It’s also an opportunity to correct misinformation, she added.
“The hospital is not looking for organs. We are looking to give healthcare, to make people healthy. As hospital staff we do not discuss organ donation with the families.”
OneLegacy makes those connections by approaching the families of patients with no hope of recovery or those who have died, providing grief support and the option to donate organs. If the family chooses to make that decision, OneLegacy guides them through the process. If the family chooses not to make a donation OneLegacy continues to offer grief and other support services regardless, Tagliapietra said.
For more information on OneLegacy and organ donation, visit onelegacy.org/wp/about-donation.
