Ruben Ramirez Jr. is in the graduating Beaumont High School class of 2020.
Ruben played football all four years of high school and was mentored and coached by Lineman Coach Frank Fabela.
Ruben is a determined kid and will not give up until he reaches his goals.
An amazing role model, he has been the best big brother to his younger brothers. He has worked hard his entire academic career and we are so proud of his accomplishments!
Ruben plans to attend MSJC once restrictions are lifted. Congratulations!
