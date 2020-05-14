Phillip Holley is a graduate of Beaumont High School. He will be attending University of California, Irvine for a degree in computer science with an emphasis in gaming and programming.
He is an AP Honor student athlete as a varsity baseball pitcher. He has a bright future ahead and we are proud of his academic success!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.