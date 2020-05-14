My name is Nichole Rios.
This is my senior year at Beaumont High School. Go Cougars!!!
This quarantine has given me time to reminisce and think about school and my future and what they both really mean to me. I’ve always wanted to help people in a significant way, whether that be little or great.
I’ve always known that is what I wanted to do, but it wasn’t until my nephew Roman was born that I figured out how I wanted to pursue my dream of helping people.
Roman was diagnosed with CHD before birth. He was put on Ecmo and fought for his life days after he was born. I watched these amazing people put their skills to work for months to save his life and it inspired me. That is when I finally figured out what I wanted to do as my future career: I want to help all children like my nephew.
I want to be apart of saving a child’s life and give that hope and happiness back to their families, like how they did for my family. When I graduate I plan to pursue a career as a Pediatric Cardiologist within the ICU unit at Loma Linda University Medical School.
During this hard time, I’ve had a lot of time to sit and reflect and one thing I’m certain of is I’m so grateful for my parents Sylvia and Cruz Rios. Without their love and support I do not know where I’d be. I also need to thank my Godfather Anthony and my big sister Mariah. They’ve had my back throughout my entire education; they truly pushed me to become a better version of myself. Their son Roman is my inspiration.
I gotta shout out my three best friends: Jamie Garcia, Raeleen Martinez, and Michelle Herrera, you guys are all my 'ride or dies.'
Congratulations fellow graduates of 2020!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.