Marilyn A. Hanson is in Beaumont High School's graduating class of 2020.
Ruben Ramirez Jr. is in the graduating Beaumont High School class of 2020.
Gil Vargas III is a scholar athlete. He was on varsity football. He was an offensive lineman, No. 68.
Gabriel Hughes will graduate from Beaumont High School, class of 2020!
We recently participated in the Adopt-a-senior-program through Banning High School. I must say that we have been honored to be able to adopt Joseph Serrano.
Aaron Ligorria is graduating from Beaumont High School.
If you would like to be included in our upcoming story, email your name and phone number to jfarren@recordgazette.net.
