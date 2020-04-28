Honoring our high school graduates: Gil Vargas III

Gil Vargas III

 Courtesy photo

Gil Vargas III is a scholar athlete. He was on varsity football. He was an offensive lineman, No. 68.

Your familia is so proud of you! We love you!

1
0
0
0
0

More from this section

(1) comment

erica3vargas

Congratulations mijo! So so proud of you, keep working hard towards your hearts desire! Nino and Tia love you!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.